The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by Penn State Extension, is being held at Penn State Extension Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road on Monday, Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the exam to begin at 10 a.m., according to an extension service release.
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities, according to the release.
