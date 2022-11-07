The holidays amplify grief-related pain. More people are likely to need help in the weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community will offer “Surviving the Holidays,” a stand-alone session of the GriefShare program, to the greater community, according to a village release.
Pastor Linda Titzell, director of pastoral care at Cross Keys Village, will facilitate this specialized session in the Encore Room at Harmony Ridge, 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 10.
The full 13-week GriefShare program will also be offered at no cost starting Feb. 20, 2023.
GriefShare is a worldwide network of churches providing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend, through biblical concepts for healing.
