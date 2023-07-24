The Arendtsville Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary of its Charter Night with a dinner at Hickory Bridge Farm on June 13, according to a release from the club.

The evening included a display of the club’s history and memorabilia, guest speakers, a roll-call of deceased members, induction of new members, installation of officers, special recognition of members, and entertainment by Lion Herb Sell, a 70-year member of the Littlestown Lions Club.

