The Arendtsville Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary of its Charter Night with a dinner at Hickory Bridge Farm on June 13, according to a release from the club.
The evening included a display of the club’s history and memorabilia, guest speakers, a roll-call of deceased members, induction of new members, installation of officers, special recognition of members, and entertainment by Lion Herb Sell, a 70-year member of the Littlestown Lions Club.
The Arendtsville Lions Club was chartered in 1973 with 33 members. Over its 50 year history, 184 people have been members of the club, which translates to nearly 2,100 membership years. The result of those membership years is estimated to be at least 42,000 hours of club and community service.
This service has enabled the club to make charitable donations of approximately $250,000. Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations have received cumulative donations of over $1,000, including nearly $42,000 to the Arendtsville Fire Company and over $22,000 to the United Way of Adams County.
The club’s ongoing service projects include trash clean-up along state Route 234, a Peace Poster contest for sixth grade students at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS), preparing and serving meals to UAIS fifth grade students during Environmental Education Camp, hanging and maintaining holiday decorations on utility poles in Arendtsville, delivering food baskets to widows and widowers in and around Arendtsville at Christmas, collecting used eyeglasses and providing vision screenings for pre-school students.
The club also celebrated the 10th anniversary of sponsoring the Apple City Leo Club. Six Apple City Leo Club members attended the dinner and spoke to the audience about their club’s achievements over its 10-year history.
Lions Club dignitaries attending the dinner included a Past International Director, the District 14-C Governor and Vice-District Governors, several Past District Governors, the current Zone Chairperson and several former Zone Chairs. Past International Director Larry Edwards was the Keynote Speaker, and he praised the club for its commitment and accomplishments. District Governor Keith Shoff provided perspective to the group by recalling some “fun facts” from 1973.
Pa. State Rep. Torren Ecker attended the dinner and presented the club with a citation from the Pa. House of Representatives, and Arendtsville Borough Council President Jay Johnson provided greetings and acknowledgement from the borough.
The club’s lone surviving charter member, Donald Hartzell, was recognized during the dinner with a 50-year chevron from Lions Clubs International and a Golden Lion certificate and pin from District 14-C.
Lion Gloria Weant was named as Lion of the Year for her tireless efforts on behalf of the club, including preparing meals for club meetings and shopping for food donations to SCCAP’s food pantry.
Three club members were presented Melvin Jones Fellowships to honor their consistent service to the club, willingness to take on officer responsibilities and volunteer hours at the club’s fundraisers and service projects. This year’s recipients were club President and Zone Chair Jay Stroup and Lions Clifton and Kimberly Presser.
The evening ended with an announcement that two members will be receiving Presidential Certificates of Appreciation from Lions Club International President Brian Sheehan. This is the fourth highest honor bestowed by Lions Clubs International. The recipients are Lion David Eisenhart and Lion Deborah Gibbons.
Eisenhart is a 33-year member of the club who has served in a variety of club offices, including president and treasurer. He currently serves as the club’s Tail Twister and keeps the club’s meetings lively and interesting.
Gibbons is the club’s current treasurer and has been a member for 10 years. She previously served as club president, and she has been an exceptionally active member since joining the club, especially in regard to fundraising.
