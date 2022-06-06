Adams County
A barbecue chicken and bake sale fundraiser to aid two families is set for Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, at 271 Quaker Run Road, Biglerville. Meal includes half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and butter, and homemade dessert. $15 donation per meal. Text Lindsey at 717-321-4906 to preorder. Venmo, Paypal, cash and checks accepted.
A free dementia session at the East Berlin Senior Center, 760 Germany Road, is set for Tuesday, June 7, 10–11:30 a.m. Lynn Deardorff, Adams County Office for Aging certified dementia practitioner, Dementia Friends Champion and caregiver support group facilitator, will present. RSVP 717-688-1451, walk-ins welcome.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will host a talk by Matthew March, assistant education curator at the Cumberland County Historical Society, on the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, on June 7, at 6 p.m., at 909 Fairfield Road. A $10 donation is payable the night of the talk or if you pre-register at 717-334-9171.
The South Mountain Audubon Society has been invited to walk the grounds of Cedar Woods Farms, 141 Plum Run Road, near New Oxford on Saturday, June 11. Various habitats at this location include a mature forest, creek side lowlands, a pond, and grassy fields. The pathway is flat. Hiking boots and insect/tick repellent are recommended. Group will meet at 8 a.m. Someone will stand along the road to direct people to the grassy parking area. This walk is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, check the website www.southmountainaudubon.org for cancellation information.
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County final Spring Walking Party is Wednesday, June 8, at Hundredfold Farm, 1400 Evergreen Way, Orrtanna. Walk the gravel roads and around the adjoining Halbrendt vineyards. The tasting room will be open 4-6 p.m.. Walk is two miles, gravel, hilly, some shade. Walking time is 1–6 p.m.; walks are free and open to everyone, rain or shine except for severe weather. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the firehouse to start the Progressive Dinner meeting.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on June 7 at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 5:30 p.m. Adams County Farmers Market Manager Reza Djalal will present an overview of goods and services available during the operational season that runs May through October. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner. New members are welcome.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, June 8 at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at General Pickett’s Buffet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the parking lot across from the Gettysburg Child Care center, Constitution Avenue, on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. to walk on the Gettysburg College campus. For more information, call 717-339-9389. All are welcome to join.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner at Hunterstown Diner on Tuesday June 14 at 6 p.m.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch at C&D Grill, New Oxford, at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 8.
The Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will accept donations starting June 6. Toys, electronics, winter clothing and large quantities of books not accepted. Shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Father’s Day Breakfast Sunday, June 19, 7-11 a.m. Menu consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12 are $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Shrimp and Chicken dinner is Saturday, June 18. Reservations required by June 12 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
