Thanks to the philanthropy of the J. William Warehime Foundation of Hanover, Pa., and the generosity of over 125 donors, Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater has successfully raised $318,000 to establish a dedicated endowment fund for the continuous upgrading and repair of its theatrical equipment, according to a release from the theater.
In mid-2020, the J. William Warehime Foundation awarded the Majestic a $100,000 matching grant to start the endowment fund. This emboldened the Majestic to celebrate the grant and the theater’s 95th birthday with an online crowdfunding campaign in November 2020, the release reads. That campaign raised over $93,000 towards the match in just one month.
