Organist Michael Denison will present a program on Saturday, June 17, as part of the Professional Artists Series concerts at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a village release.

Denison returns to the keyboards, an Allen organ and Yamaha grand piano, to perform an evening of popular music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.