Organist Michael Denison will present a program on Saturday, June 17, as part of the Professional Artists Series concerts at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a village release.
Denison returns to the keyboards, an Allen organ and Yamaha grand piano, to perform an evening of popular music.
Denison has over 25 years of experience as a church musician in varied capacities throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area and in Pawleys Island, S.C.
His repertoire spans 600 years.
He sees his role as breaking down barriers and sowing seeds of ecumenism.
The free, public event will be held in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning at 7 p.m.
Note, seating for the performances is limited and is available on a first come, first seated basis. The concert is free; donations will be accepted.
The Professional Artists Series program benefits the Friends of Cross Keys Village.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 94 at Cross Keys, east of New Oxford.
Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus.
Directional signs and ample free parking are available.
For questions regarding this event, contact Niles Ellingson at 717-624-4840.
