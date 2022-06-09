Adams County
A barbecue chicken and bake sale fundraiser to aid two families is set for Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, at 271 Quaker Run Road, Biglerville. Meal includes half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and butter, and homemade dessert. $15 donation per meal. Text Lindsey at 717-321-4906 to preorder. Venmo, Paypal, cash and checks accepted.
————
The South Mountain Audubon Society has been invited to walk the grounds of Cedar Woods Farms, 141 Plum Run Road, near New Oxford on Saturday, June 11. Various habitats at this location include a mature forest, creek side lowlands, a pond, and grassy fields. The pathway is flat. Hiking boots and insect/tick repellent are recommended. Group will meet at 8 a.m. Someone will stand along the road to direct people to the grassy parking area. This walk is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, check the website www.southmountainaudubon.org for cancellation information.
————
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Music In The Park at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, returns on June 19, 6-8 p.m. Cumberland Shakedown. featuring Bruce Rowland and Jimmy Wilkinson. will perform originals and favorite classics. For more information, call 717-253-7395.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for dinner at Hunterstown Diner on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is accepting donations. Toys, electronics, winter clothing and large quantities of books not accepted. Shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Father’s Day Breakfast Sunday, June 19, 7-11 a.m. Menu consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12 are $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association Shrimp and Chicken dinner is Saturday, June 18. Reservations required by June 12 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.