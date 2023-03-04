A parent is claiming his daughter “was recently assaulted during lunch” by a boy at Gettysburg Area High School.
The parent contacted the Gettysburg Times Sunday asking for assistance to bring this matter to light.
In response to an inquiry by the newspaper, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg issued a statement Monday.
“There is an investigation going on involving two students. It’s still under investigation so no charging decisions have been made yet,” the statement read in its entirety.
The spokesperson said she was unaware of any changes in the situation as of Thursday.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Superintendent Jason Perrin responded Tuesday to an inquiry.
“Our district administrators investigate all concerns that are brought to their attention; when appropriate this may also include collaboration with GASD Police and/or our local law enforcement partners,” Perrin wrote in an email.
“Relative to these matters; the district does not comment publicly on investigations involving students,” he wrote.
“Concerns from students or parents may always be directed to an appropriate staff member or building administrator. Information can also be shared on the district tip-line or the PA ‘Safe to Say Something’ site; links to both are available on the GASD homepage,” Perrin wrote.
GASD School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on an investigation.
While the parent identified himself and family members, the Gettysburg Times does not release identifying information of minors or victims of such assaults. The Times will continue to watch the situation should more information become available.
