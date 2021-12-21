To some, it may seem odd that a group representing seven coastal states would be recognizing someone from south central Pennsylvania for their work to help their efforts with the management of the ocean. However, it is not surprising to anyone who knows G. Warren Elliott and his passion for water resources.
At their December meeting in Annapolis, the Mid Atlantic Fishery Management Council awarded the Rick E. Savage award to Elliott, specifically noting his efforts in deep-sea coral protection, his leadership on the council, and his efforts to develop an ecosystem approach to fisheries management.
