The Conover Family celebrated its 93rd Reunion on Sunday, July 16, at the Littlestown Community Park. Those attending were the descendants of Samuel Davis Conover (1836-1903) and his wife Ellen Mehring Conover (1840-1920) of Mount Joy Township through their 14 children.
Featuring family favorites, a picnic-style lunch highlighted the event, attended by over 50 folks. Following lunch, family members participated in a brief business meeting chaired by Gregory Bucher, president. The secretary’s report was presented by Larry Conover.
Following the business meeting, Wayne Conover of Gettysburg presented a collection of photographs that illustrated the love of now-classic cars by past and present family members. He gave a brief history of several of the vehicles including those owned by his late grandfather, Norman B. Conover of Two Taverns.
Darla Conover conducted a raffle featuring original family heirlooms including a quilt, a tool box, a carved wooden chain, and a table runner.
Attending from outside the immediate area were Conover family members from Arizona, California, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The family also noted that 2023 marked the 398th anniversary of the arrival of the first Van Kouwenhoven/Conover family member in North America. In 1625, Wolfert Gerretse Van Kouwenhoven landed in the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam (today’s New York) and helped establish the first European settlement on Long Island. Historians credit Wolfert with being the first farmer in what is now Brooklyn. Some of Wolfert’s descendants moved to New Jersey following the American Revolution, and in 1779 to what is now Adams County. In the process, the family name evolved through several variations from Van Kouwenhoven to Covenhoven, Crownover, and eventually Conover.
Officers elected for 2023-2024 include Gregory Bucher, president; Benjy Conover, vice president; Larry Conover, secretary; Carol Graf, treasurer; and Bill Conover, historian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.