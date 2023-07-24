conover

The Conover Family celebrated its 93rd Reunion on Sunday, July 16 at the Littlestown Community Park. (Submitted Photo)

The Conover Family celebrated its 93rd Reunion on Sunday, July 16, at the Littlestown Community Park. Those attending were the descendants of Samuel Davis Conover (1836-1903) and his wife Ellen Mehring Conover (1840-1920) of Mount Joy Township through their 14 children.

Featuring family favorites, a picnic-style lunch highlighted the event, attended by over 50 folks. Following lunch, family members participated in a brief business meeting chaired by Gregory Bucher, president. The secretary’s report was presented by Larry Conover.

