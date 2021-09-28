Adams County
A community yard sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information or to reserve a spot call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 1:53 am
Adams County
A community yard sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information or to reserve a spot call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.