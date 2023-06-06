Buglers from the Last Post Association will visit the United States, including Gettysburg, June 7-9, as part of a goodwill tour, according to a Lincoln Fellowship release. The tour is to help raise awareness of the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the anticipated installation of the sculpture “A Soldier’s Journey” to be placed at the site in 2024.

The Last Post is a bugle call sounded by the buglers of the Last Post Association in honor of the memory of the soldiers of Britain and its allies who died in the Ypres Salient during the First World War (1914-1918). The call is the traditional Commonwealth final salute to the fallen. It is the intention of the Last Post Association to maintain this daily act of homage in perpetuity. They have performed the call every evening since 1927.

