Buglers from the Last Post Association will visit the United States, including Gettysburg, June 7-9, as part of a goodwill tour, according to a Lincoln Fellowship release. The tour is to help raise awareness of the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the anticipated installation of the sculpture “A Soldier’s Journey” to be placed at the site in 2024.
The Last Post is a bugle call sounded by the buglers of the Last Post Association in honor of the memory of the soldiers of Britain and its allies who died in the Ypres Salient during the First World War (1914-1918). The call is the traditional Commonwealth final salute to the fallen. It is the intention of the Last Post Association to maintain this daily act of homage in perpetuity. They have performed the call every evening since 1927.
Every evening at exactly 8 p.m., police halt traffic passing under the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in the Belgian city of Ypres to allow the buglers to play their simple but moving tribute.
Through the efforts of the Doughboy Foundation, The Delegation of Flanders, and Taps For Veterans, three buglers from the association will travel to the United States to sound The Last Post at several locations in early June. The following is the schedule where the public can hear them.
— Tuesday, June 6, 10:30 a.m., performance at Doughboy Statue in DeWitt Clinton Park 11th Ave. and W. 54th St., New York, N.Y.
— Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m., the guest buglers will be in Gettysburg for the One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg program at the Soldiers’ National Monument in Gettysburg National Cemetery. For the program’s educational Enduring Pathway, Ranger Dan Vermilya from the Eisenhower National Historic Site will tell the story of Adams County native, Pvt. Charles Albert Shuyler and the AEF in Europe during World War I. Shuyler was killed in action in Ypres on Nov. 5, 1918, and ultimately buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery. The visiting buglers will follow with the sounding of the Last Post. Taps will be sounded by Kentucky resident Stephen Bottom. The One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg program is sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and the Gettysburg National Military Park.
— Thursday, June 8, 5 p.m., performance at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 14th Street NW and 15th Street NW.
— Friday, June 9, 10 a.m., the buglers will present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
