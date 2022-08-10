Adams County
The Apple Core Band invites the public to a free concert Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Woods, 3047 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. Donations will be accepted to benefit area cancer patients. For more information, call or text 717-253-3430. Chairs will be provided. Concert will be held rain or shine.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is hosting Dr. Jenna Scott on Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room. She will speak on “Let’s Get Critical,” a conversation on the role of education in creating racial equity.
Conewago Valley
The Conewago Valley AARP #4370 will accept final sign up and payment at its Aug. 10 Membership Meeting at the Irishtown Fire Co. Social Hall for the 2022 “Sight and Sound Theater Show- David” with a Fulton Steamboat lunch bus trip scheduled for Sept. 20. A limited amount of additional seats are available to the public. Call Ken Buohl for details 717-321-3189.
Cross Keys
The annual Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community chicken BBQ fundraiser, held since 1960, is Saturday, Aug. 13, as a drive-through from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Each $11 dinner includes half a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Drive-through pickup will be located in the Nicarry Meetinghouse parking lot. After picking up a meal, check out the classic car show located at the next parking lot on Village Drive on the left.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, is holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the church hall on Sunday, Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome and no reservations are needed. For additional information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Class of 1950 of Gettysburg High School will have lunch at Perkins on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 12:30 p.m. All classmates, spouses and guests are invited.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at C&D Restaurant in New Oxford.
————
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
Codependents Anonymous meetings are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.; the last Saturday of the month is in-person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival is Aug. 17-20 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Aug. 17, will celebrate 60 years of service to the Heidlersburg community with fire trucks, food and games; Aug. 18, Troy Engle and The Southern Sky entertaining, dinner will be turkey/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, Dean Crawford & The Dan River Band, fish/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; and Aug. 20, The Amish Outlaws, oyster platter 4:30-9 p.m. Roast beef platters nightly. Air conditioned hall, free parking at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, along state Route 234 one mile west of U.S. Route 15. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
New Oxford
Fill a brown bag with clothing for $5, Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 N. Peters St.
