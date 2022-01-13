With the coldest temperatures of the season to date gripping South Central PA, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is calling on area employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors, from the dangers of cold stress, according to an OSHA release.
“Cold temperatures and increased wind speed (wind chill) cause heat to leave the body more quickly, putting workers at risk of cold stress. Anyone working in the cold may be at risk, e.g., workers in freezers, outdoor agriculture and construction,” the release reads.
