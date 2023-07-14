The Family Room Building will host a variety of mental health and physical wellness education programs for children and adults during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release.

The Family Room is located on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets at the Ag Progress Days site. Talks and demonstrations will take place daily, covering topics such as tick repellants, sun protection and skin cancer with the Penn State Cancer Institute.

