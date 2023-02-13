The Patriots of the Civil War Association announced the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg Civil War re-enactment is set for the weekend of June 23-25.
The event, “Acts of Valor,” will feature re-enactments of one of the most famous battles of the Civil War, according to a release issued by the association.
Visitors will have the opportunity to witness history come to life as they watch soldiers march into battle, hear the sounds of muskets and cannons, and see camp life as it would have been during the war. In addition to the re-enactments, there will also be educational presentations on the history of the Civil War and the significance of the Battle of Gettysburg, according to the release
“This event is perfect for history buffs of all ages and is a unique opportunity to experience a piece of American history in a way that cannot be found in a textbook,” the release claims, suggesting people mark their calendars for this event.
Admission is $25 for adults; children ages 9-14 are $10 per day; children 9 years and younger are admitted free. Military personnel and veterans will receive a 10% discount. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate on the day of the event. Multi-day tickets are available at discounted rates.
Questions regarding the event can be emailed to info@thepcwa.org, or by calling the PCWA president, Dustin Heisey, at 717-654-2796.
