An electrical outage Wednesday morning shut down traffic signals, triggered automatic home and business alarms, and left some buildings without heat across a swath of Adams County.
A “widespread” outage began at 8:19 p.m., according to Todd Meyers, Met-Ed spokesperson. Met-Ed’s website showed 6,484 customers without power as of 8:41 a.m.
About half the customers had service again by about 9:30 a.m., and power was restored to all by approximately 10:30 a.m., Meyers said.
The problem stemmed from “equipment we believe is damaged” in a substation along York Road (U.S. Route 30) a short distance east of Gettysburg, Meyers said. A substation receives power and redistributes it to smaller overhead lines, meaning a failure often results in thousands of outages, he said.
Service was restored by temporarily re-routing electricity within the Met-Ed network, Meyers said. He likened the situation to detouring vehicular traffic around a downed bridge.
A truck-mounted portable substation was to handle some functions while repairs were made, Meyers said.
Beginning at 8:22 a.m., the Adams County Department of Emergency Services’ 911 Live Incident Status webpage listed traffic hazards, requests for fire police to control traffic, and automatic structure alarms at numerous locations in Straban and Cumberland townships and the Borough of Gettysburg.
