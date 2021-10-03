Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will host a free Family Friday Fall and Farm Fun Night on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Fireman’s Pavilion and surrounding fields at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park located, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg.
Family Friday Fall and Farm Night is the second of a series of quarterly events to be held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events will be alcohol free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America's communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.