The Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is planned Saturday, Aug. 12, at Oakside Community Park, Biglerville, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be food, craft and retail vendors, music entertainment, a basket raffle and a scavenger hunt.
Team members and participants walk a marked track during the five hours to represent those with cancer, who never stop fighting.
A “Teddy Bear” track lap is planned, with stuffed animals being collected and donated to a local charity for distribution.
Cancer survivors will be honored with a ceremony, special food treat and gift.
At dusk, luminaria will be lit around the pond to honor and remember those affected by cancer.
Attendees can tour WellSpan Health’s mobile mammography van.
The park is at 2880 Table Rock Road.
