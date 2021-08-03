Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is encouraging farmers to apply for funding to strengthen the long-term health and vitality of Pennsylvania’s farms through the 2020-2021 Farm Vitality Grant Program, according to a Department of Agriculture release.
“Pennsylvania farmers ensure the vibrancy of both our food supply and our economy. Investing $1 million through the Farm Vitality Grant Program is investing in the future of our food system,” said Redding. “Whether it’s transitioning farms to the next generation or seeking expertise to facilitate farm growth and diversification, the Farm Vitality Program ensures farm families have the resources and business planning tools they need to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.