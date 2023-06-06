Palmer

The largest amphibious invasion in history was launched on June 6, 1944, when Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe from the grip of Nazi Germany, according to a release issued by the nonprofit Stories by the Stars organization.

For this year’s 79th anniversary of D-Day, the sacrifice of the 116th Infantry Regiment of the 29th Infantry Division is being commemorated. Fifty-six members of the 116th Regiment from Pennsylvania lost their lives on Omaha Beach on D-Day, including one from Adams County, Richard Miller Palmer, according to the release.

