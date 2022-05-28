Adams County
Highmark Wholecare Memorial Day Free 5K will be Monday, May 30 at 8 a.m. at the Wyndham Hotel, Gateway Complex. Arrive 130 minutes early to register. Race/walk kicks off from the Wyndham Hotel in the Gateway Complex off US Routes 30 and 15. Medals for all children who finish. Run is 3.1 miles, paved roads, some gentle hills, presented by the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
————
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
Community Yard Sale and Craft Vendor Fair, Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, featuring over 100 craft and yard sale vendors. For more information or to reserve a vendor space, email to southmtnfair@gmail.com.
————
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
————
Biglerville Community Yard Sale is June 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Farm Show milk shake truck and Taco Trailer food truck at 99 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps and info 98 N. Main St. Text 717-262-8960 with address if participating. People outside the borough my set up at St. Paul’s Lutheran church by calling 717-677-6365 in advance.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on June 7 at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 5:30 p.m. Adams County Farmers Market Manager Reza Djalal will present an overview of goods and services available during the operational season that runs May through October. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Bingo will be held on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have a half-price sale through May 31. All merchandise in the store included in the sale. Shop open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
————
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
————
Church Women United will host an annual picnic Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The picnic will be indoors and members will provide food, condiments and beverages.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at General Pickett’s Buffet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Gateway Theater on Tuesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area. For more information, call 717-339-9389. All are welcome.
————
Gettysburg AAA, 1275 York Road, will have its Member Appreciation Day on June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food and door prizes, as well as local businesses participating.
New Oxford
Emory United Methodist Preschool is now registering 3- and 4-year-olds for the 2022-23 school year. Visit the school’s Facebook page for information on registration and to catch a glimpse of its fun activities. You may also contact the school at 717-624-4120.
