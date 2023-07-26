A Biglerville woman is accused of stealing a car but leaving her purse behind.

Tabetha Mellott, 42, was charged Saturday with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property, and one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended or revoked license after a previous conviction, according to a magisterial docket. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.