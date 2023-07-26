A Biglerville woman is accused of stealing a car but leaving her purse behind.
Tabetha Mellott, 42, was charged Saturday with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property, and one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended or revoked license after a previous conviction, according to a magisterial docket. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Michael Bivens and Gary Carneiro were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. Friday to a garage in the 300 block of Gardners Station Road, Tyrone Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The owner claimed he found his 2005 Subaru Legacy went missing from the garage between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., and a purse was left behind, according to the affidavit.
While driving to the garage, the troopers saw the vehicle on East York Street in Biglerville, checked the license plate, and found it belonged to the complainant, according to the affidavit.
The owner told police Mellott had been at the garage earlier with another person, according to the affidavit.
Mellott had asked to use the restroom, after which the owner claimed he “heard a vehicle start but thought it was the neighbors,’” according to the affidavit.
Later, the owner found the vehicle gone, according to the affidavit.
The owner claimed he contacted the person who was allegedly with Mellot, and that person claimed he had been told the vehicle was at Mellott’s residence, according to the affidavit.
The owner went to the residence to identify the vehicle and “brought a brown purse that had Mellott’s PA ID inside,” according to the affidavit.
During an interview, Mellott allegedly claimed she had been drinking and, regarding the vehicle, allegedly said she “didn’t understand why she would’ve took it and come home,” according to the affidavit.
After the interview, the vehicle’s key was allegedly found “on the bedside table on the side where Mellott would’ve been laying prior to our arrival,” according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little, according to the docket.
