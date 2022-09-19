The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of July 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Andrew Hempfing, 40, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than 16%, driving unsafely under the influence and careless driving Oct. 22, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Gregory Moul, 31, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, failure to use a seatbelt and failure to use a turning signal March 18, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Patric Leonard, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment May 20, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Emmanuel Lundi, 24, of York, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for person use and exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph March 18, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Jacoby, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of driving while operating privilege is revoked March 24, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Michael Smith, 29, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 7 mph and operating a vehicle without headlights May 23, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Scarbrough, 63, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC greater than .16% and careless driving May 13, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Oscar Gomez, 34, no fixed address, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle June 16, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Halliday, 38, of Kutztown, was charged with one count of theft by deception Nov. 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jeremy Fincher, 45, of Front Royal, Va., was charged with one count each of burglary, criminal trespassing by entering a building, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possessing three crowbars with intent to be used for crime and loitering and prowling at nighttime June 14, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mario Bracamonte-Gutierrez, 38, of York, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10%-.16%, driving unsafely under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, following too closely, failure to use a seat belt, disregarding a traffic lane and driving without a license April 17, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Elvin Figueroa, 33, of Houston, Texas, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10%-.16%, driving unsafely under the influence, driving without a license, driving an unregistered out of state vehicle and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance April 3, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Ashley Farner, 35, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended and passing in a lane adjacent to an emergency response area Nov. 5, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brenton Borror, 33, of York, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 25 mph and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 19, 2020, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Quentin Bitner, 27, of Fayetteville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, using multiple-beam road lighting equipment and driving with improper rear lighting Dec. 25, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
David Alston, 49, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC greater than .16%, driving unsafely under the influence and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 30 mph April 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dakota Keefer, 25, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without proper lighting Jan. 15, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Chad Rinehart, 44, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC greater than .16%, driving unsafely under the influence, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 19 mph and drinking an alcoholic beverage on the highway April 22, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kamren Bell, 21, of Mount Joy, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 22 mph and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Beasley, 23, of Dundalk, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with improper rear lighting and obstructing the view of a registration plate Jan. 1, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Levon Bowie, 46, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 3, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Andrew Capone, 33, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving unsafely under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, failure to drive within a single lane, exceeding 35 mph in an urban district, failure to use a turn signal, failure to drive on the correct side of the roadway and careless driving March 19, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Woodby, 22, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a muffler and operating a vehicle without a rear window on the passenger side Jan. 8, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Erik Johnson, 19, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 22, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Brooks, 63, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license Jan. 8, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brandon Beatty, 27, of West Peoria, Ill., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph and operating a vehicle with excessive window tint June 9, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dana Sneed, 53, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of theft of services by deception and issuing bad checks Oct. 18, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Joshua Jones, 40, of Auburn, N.Y., was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and intentional possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription June 7, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christian Steinbach, 23, of Gwynn Oak, Md., was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with excessive window tint, operating an out of state vehicle with expired registration, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 31, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Naomi Adams, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and traveling 10 mph in a 25 mph zone Jan. 22, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Tammi Stickler, 41, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 21 mph and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 20, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
