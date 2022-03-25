Adams County
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have gowns appropriate for proms priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are invited to a Zoom orientation on Monday, March 28 at 9 a.m. Details and registration at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
The 15th Annual A Woman’s Purse Auction and More is today, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. online. Free auction registration at https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=25574. The auction supports Adams County Children & Youth Programs and United Way of Adams County Ready to Learn program. For more information, call 717-334-5809.
————
The Physical Fitness Task Force will hold its last winter hike Sunday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. at 2925 Mt Hope Road, Michaux State Forest, Fairfield. This is a new hike through the woods. Depending on weather, there can be wet spots on the trail. The trail is hilly and rocky in places, rated as moderate. The full hike is four miles; there are places to end and return, to do only two to three miles.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
The Adams County Bar Association is sponsoring its ninth annual essay and scholarship contest. Any high school senior in Adams County who has at least a B average and is considering a legal career is welcome to submit an essay on this year’s theme, “The Constitution in Times of Change.” First place winner to receive $2,500; second place, $1,500; and $500 will be awarded to up to three honorable mentions. Winners will be announced in a ceremony in the Historic Courtroom of the Adams County Bar Association on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Entries are due by Monday, April 4. For more information and applications, contact the Adams County Bar Association at 717-337-9812 or visit www.adamscountylaw.org.
————
St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 11th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners today, March 25, and Friday, April 1, 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out available. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, or visit http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates.
————
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Biglerville
Biglerville Garden Club will meet April 5, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. Christine Ecker, club member, will present a hands-on workshop, “Spring into Art.” For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
————
A Designer Bag Bingo, featuring Coach, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors, will be held on April 3, at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Gift cards will be attached to each bag. Doors and kitchen open at 12 noon with bingo starting at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for six cards and 20 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information or table reservations call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Donna at 717-677-8373.
————
The Centerview Cemetery Association requests all grave site decorations be removed by May 1 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites thereafter.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker’s spring bazaar and yard sale at the Deacon Rich Weaver Parish Center, 12 E. Hanover St., is set for Saturday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale and craft vendors inside and outside; raffles, face painting, egg hunt and our Annual Kids Corner. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Egg hunt promptly at 11 a.m.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Lions Club Talent Show is open to Adams County students, first through 12th grades. Cash prizes. Auditions are today at 7 p.m.; rehearsal, April 8, 7 p.m.; and show, April 9, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Gary Rebert at 717-334-3050 or gkrebert@centurylink.net.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
————
Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors is sponsoring a free Clothing Give-Away on Saturday, April 9, at Liberty Worship Center on Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off spring/summer clothing for all ages from 8-11 a.m. Shopping, open to everyone, is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If possible, mark bags/boxes of donated items with size and gender. No shoes will be collected.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet April 12 at 6 p.m. at Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg High School, Class of 1949, will meet for lunch Wednesday, April 13, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday night special is fried shrimp, French fries, cole slaw, roll, and dessert. Limited menu will also be available. Dinner served 5 to 7:30 p.m.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at LaBella’s on York Street on Tuesday, April 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is holding a half-price clothing sale until March 26. All winter clothing, purses, and shoes are included.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet near the start of Ridgewood Drive in the Ridgewood Development on Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. for a Daffodil Walk. Everyone is welcome to join the walking group. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo on Sunday, March 27. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Cemetery Association requests all overwintered grave decorations be removed by April 2. Easter flowers may be placed on or after Palm Sunday, April 10.
York Springs
York Springs Community Breakfast, last one for the year, will be held Saturday, March 26, 6:30-10:30 a.m. at the York Springs Fire Hall, 312 Main St. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. It is co-sponsored by York Springs Lions Club and York Springs Fire Company. For more information, contact Ed Prosser at 717-475-4866 or via email at pchefprosser@gmail.com.
