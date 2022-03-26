Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) has trained its mediators in the facilitative mediation model since the 1990s. Recently, it was found that transformative mediation is better suited for this community’s needs and so MSAC is going to change the way it helps others deal with conflict according to an MSAC release.
Mediation is a form of dispute resolution that allows people locked in conflict to resolve their own issues. Mediation is often used in business, communities and with families, according to the release.
In facilitative mediation, the mediator guides the parties through a structured proceeding toward a mutually agreeable resolution. The mediator oversees the process, while the parties determine the outcome.
In transformative mediation the clients lead the mediator up a path of their own choosing. Mediators follow along, empowering the parties to make their own decisions because transformative mediators believe they are capable, and that people desire to make their own decisions.
MSAC’s volunteer mediators, and anyone else who is interested may take the 22-hour mediation course. This in-person workshop will be followed up with four hours of role play on Zoom. After the course is completed, attendees may consider volunteering for MSAC as a mediator.
MSAC’s transformative mediation training will be facilitated by Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center Inc., Selinsgrove, Pa. Jordan is a certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation Inc. Dates and times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 21-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg.
The cost is $275/per person or $250 early bird special for registering by April 10. A reduced fee of $150 will are available for people from nonprofit organizations or churches. Make checks payable to Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. Remit to: P.O. Box 4113, Gettysburg, PA 17325
For more information, call 717-334-7312.
