The excitement surrounding Gettysburg Bike Week’s 23rd year this summer is getting a little bit louder, thanks to a “Devil Without a Cause” and one of the most popular bike week musical acts in America.
Kid Kentucky and the American BadAss Band have been added as the musical headliner for opening night on Thursday, July 6, according to a release from Bike Week organizers.
Kid Kentucky is the nation’s premiere Kid Rock tribute band, performing all the greatest hits from the legendary Michigan rocker. From “Bawitdaba” to “All Summer Long,” this Nashville tribute band is sure to hit all the right notes and get Bike Week started right at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg.
GBW, one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, is also adding some girl power to their musical line-up, and it’s a familiar face. Jasmine Cain will be returning to the big stage on Friday, July 7. Cain covers everything from classic and modern rock to revved up pop and metal. But that isn’t all she is known for. Cain has seven studio albums of award-winning original music. Cain has won more than 30 awards for her music and performances Her performances are high energy, keeping the audience’s attention from the first note until the last.
“These two musical acts are some of the best in the country,” says Kelly Shue, GBW event coordinator. “By adding both of these extremely popular bands, we know that this year’s Gettysburg Bike Week is going to be one for the record books.”
Kid Kentucky and the American BadAss Band and Jasmine Cain join an already stacked musical line-up. Night Ranger headlines the festivities on Saturday, July 9. Friday night’s musical main event is one of the most famous lead guitarists in the world, who played for one of the most-successful rock bands in history: Ace Frehley. Frehley is known as the lead guitar player for mega rock band KISS, but he’s also enjoyed a storied solo career and released albums on his own that have gone platinum.
Gettysburg Bike Week also features one of the largest vendor villages and swap meet; the always-anticipated Antique Bike Show; the Third Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride (aka the Battlefield Ride of Chrome); the Moto Motion Stunt Show; fun bike games; a massive Cornhole tournament; beautiful and vivacious Gin Gypsies slinging drinks and much, much more.
And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides, including the Sgt. Mac Fund and New Hope Ministries Poker Runs and the Battlefield Ride of Chrome.
New and returning riders can find updates, schedule of events, lodging information, passes and anything they ever needed to know about Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/. Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail gbwvendor@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.