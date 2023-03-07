The excitement surrounding Gettysburg Bike Week’s 23rd year this summer is getting a little bit louder, thanks to a “Devil Without a Cause” and one of the most popular bike week musical acts in America.

Kid Kentucky and the American BadAss Band have been added as the musical headliner for opening night on Thursday, July 6, according to a release from Bike Week organizers.

