Need expert gardening advice? Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences experts will offer consultations in the Yard and Garden Area during Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10, according to a release from the college.
Experts include Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, extension educators, and specialists in horticulture, entomology and plant pathology. At the “Ask a Master Gardener” booth, gardening enthusiasts can receive advice from Master Gardeners from across the state, get information about the spotted lanternfly, and learn about the Pennsylvania Pollinator-Friendly Habitat Certification program, which enables homeowners and gardeners to certify their landscapes as pollinator friendly.
The Master Gardener booth also will provide information about Pennsylvania’s wild bees. To increase understanding of Pennsylvania’s native bee population, Master Gardeners partnered with the lab of Margarita López-Uribe, associate professor of entomology, on bee monitoring research. Visitors can learn about the state’s bee biodiversity.
There also will be presentations on topics such as flower arranging, composting, growing herbs, container gardening, understanding soil, plant breeding and building raised beds.
Master Gardeners from Centre County will lead tours of the demonstration garden at the site, answering questions and sharing techniques for growing various herbaceous and woody plants.
These gardens, abundant with flowers and plantings, serve as a magnet for large numbers of native bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Penn State Master Gardeners, in collaboration with horticulture faculty members, created and nurtured the gardens located at the end of 11th Street at the show site. By showcasing the beauty that comes from supplying pollinators with food and habitat, the team aims to address population decline and help pollinators thrive.
In addition, visitors can explore a butterfly house to learn about pollinators and the plants that attract them. Youth attendees can take part in an insect scavenger hunt and pollinator educational activities.
Adjacent to the raised garden beds, visitors will find an observation beehive and beekeeping equipment where experts from Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association will be present to discuss beekeeping and honey bees. Informative posters showcasing Penn State research on pollinator issues will be on display, and prospective beekeepers can gather information on Extension’s innovative online course, Beekeeping 101.
For curious and adventurous attendees seeking a deeper understanding of beekeeping, a small bee yard will be located up the hill from the honey bee demonstration area. Visitors can watch a beekeeper open hives and discuss the daily activities of honey bees. Attendees are encouraged to approach the beekeeping table and request a demonstration.
At the vegetable tent, the potato plot will showcase various potato varieties growing in the soil and freshly dug tubers. This exhibit caters to both potato farmers and backyard gardeners, who are welcome to bring their potato-growing queries. Spud lovers can see Pennsylvania-grown potato varieties, including some new varieties.
Visitors at the Yard and Garden Area also can learn about cut flowers, a growing area of interest for home gardeners and commercial growers. Demonstrations will focus on utilizing cut flowers to make flower arrangements and corsages of various styles, techniques for using floral tools, and tips on handling cut flowers from the garden.
The following presentations are scheduled at the Yard and Garden Area:
10-11 a.m.: Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners
11 a.m.-noon: Flower Arranging
1-2 p.m.: Growing Vegetables in Containers
4-5 p.m.: Pollinator Walk and Talk
10-11 a.m.: Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners
11 a.m.-noon: Composting 101
1-2 p.m.: Growing Vegetables in Containers
3-4 p.m.: Flower Arranging
4-5 p.m.: Get Down and Dirty with Soil
10-11 a.m.: Top 10 Garden Myths and Misconceptions
11 a.m.-noon: Building a Raised Bed
1-2 p.m.: Get Down and Dirty with Soil
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission and parking are free.
