Visitors to the new interactive adventure for young historians, Children of Gettysburg 1863, 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, can interact with living historians 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release. Officers for the Union and Ladies for the Union will camp in the side yard, according to the release.

Guests can learn about Civil War officers who commanded and fought in the Battle of Gettysburg, featuring first-person impressions. The Ladies for the Union will gather in a “ladies salon” setting, demonstrating unique home craft skills of the era, such as bobbin lace, hand sewing and making bandboxes. They will display the period’s home remedies, medical practices and children’s toys, according to the release. The women will discuss the importance of the home front during the Civil War, support and aid for the soldiers and the effect the war had on families and communities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.