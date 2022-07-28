ACNB Bank recently welcomed Kelly E. Vita, producing sales manager and residential mortgage loan originator, according to a bank release.
She is responsible for the bank’s origination of residential mortgage loans, including management of a team of seven mortgage loan originators based in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland that serve customers of ACNB Bank and its two Maryland divisions, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank. Vita is based at the bank’s Taneytown office located at 222 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md.
Vita began working in the banking industry in 2002 and has eight years of experience in residential mortgage lending and three years in teaching, training and leadership of residential mortgage loan originators. A graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Md., she earned a bachelor of arts in education from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Md. Vita holds the professional certified mortgage planning specialist (CMPS) designation. She resides in Mt. Airy, Md., with her husband, Chris, and their son, Christopher.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md.
