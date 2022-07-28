Kelly E. Vita

Vita

 Bill Chenaille

ACNB Bank recently welcomed Kelly E. Vita, producing sales manager and residential mortgage loan originator, according to a bank release.

She is responsible for the bank’s origination of residential mortgage loans, including management of a team of seven mortgage loan originators based in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland that serve customers of ACNB Bank and its two Maryland divisions, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank. Vita is based at the bank’s Taneytown office located at 222 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md.

