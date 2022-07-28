Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.