Members of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, gathered around a cake replica of the church’s historic bell on Sunday, Oct. 2.

“As we cut into this spectacular cake, we remembered what our bell as meant to the Gettysburg Community as well as to our congregation. One thing remains the same, our bell continues to make history,” wrote Jane Malone and Carl Barrick.

Jane Malone and Carl Barrick are on the History Task Force for Trinity UCC, Gettysburg.

