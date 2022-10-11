Members of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, gathered around a cake replica of the church’s historic bell on Sunday, Oct. 2.
“As we cut into this spectacular cake, we remembered what our bell as meant to the Gettysburg Community as well as to our congregation. One thing remains the same, our bell continues to make history,” wrote Jane Malone and Carl Barrick.
In 1822, the combined Reformed and Lutheran congregations of Gettysburg hung two bells in the steeple of the 1814 church building. It was the first church in Gettysburg to have a steeple, and only the third purpose-built church building.
The only other steeple in town was on the courthouse which was then in the center square.
The hard-won bells were cast in England, and brought from Baltimore by Reformed member Henry Wertz in a turnpike wagon. They rang solo on Sundays for about a decade.
Together, the two bells weighed almost 1,000 pounds.
“We do not know who did the hard work of putting them in the steeple or whose hands pulled on the ropes to ring them each week. We know they were separated in the agreement that dissolved the Union Church,” according to Malone and Barrick.
By 1853, each bell was in a new home. The two congregations built new churches one block apart; the UCC then had a cupola instead of a steeple. In the 1880s, the UCC bell’s smaller partner was sold by the St. James congregation to a church in Cashtown.
The story of Trinity UCC’s bell is one of careful preservation. When it was discovered a crack had opened in the bell, it was sent to Baltimore to be re-cast by the firm of Regester and Webb.
In the process it lost 22 pounds and came back to the church by train weighing just 612 pounds, albeit a still impressive weight. It was received at the railroad station on Feb. 18, 1859, and was raised to the cupola, that afternoon, using a hoist operated by J.R. Turner who was part of the building crew constructing the then-new county courthouse on Baltimore Street.
By 1890, it was clear to the congregation the 1853 church building needed renovation. Pastor T.J. Barkley was anxious to give the old building a new look. The design for the 1891 church, presented by architect Joseph W.B. Frey of Philadelphia, took away the old rectangular windows, gallery, cupola and entrance, but included a 64-foot tower to keep and protect the bell.
Now, more than 100 years after the tower’s construction the church has successfully completed its latest Tower Fundraiser. By preserving the tower, the 200-year-old bell is also preserved. Despite being separated from its partner, losing some girth and being shifted from steeple to cupola to tower, it still peals proudly.
It rang on New Year’s Eve 2022 in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID. And it rings every Sunday.
Jane Malone and Carl Barrick are on the History Task Force for Trinity UCC, Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.