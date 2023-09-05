gct

Gettysburg Community Theatre offers a variety of classes for all ages of youngsters to learn about theater arts, acting, singing and dance. Tap classes start Wednesday evening. Shown are youngsters on stage from a previous class. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) registration is open for fall theater and dance classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as adults, according to a release issued by Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

Register at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.

