Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) registration is open for fall theater and dance classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as adults, according to a release issued by Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
Class space is limited so students are encouraged to register in advance online for the in-person classes.
“Fall 2023 classes at GCT are perfect for beginners as well as those students that have been on stage before. These classes are not affiliated with a production, but do culminate in an informal, in-class presentation open to family members on the last day of each class,” said Carr.
Tap Dance Classes: Beginner Level, Sept. 6-Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and Intermediate Level Tap, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Singing Stars, voice class: Sept. 12, 19, and 26, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays for kindergarten through third grade; 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays for fourth through ninth grade.
Once Upon A Fairytale, theater arts class: Sept. 13, 20, and 27, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for kindergarten through third grade.
Acting Stars, acting class: Sept. 13, 20, and 27, 7-8 p.m., Wednesdays, fourth through ninth grade.
The Great Pumpkin Stars, theater arts class: Oct. 18, 25, and Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays for kindergarten through third grade.
Acting Stars, acting class: Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, fourth through ninth grade.
GCT will also offer one-time, one-hour Theatre Arts Workshops for homeschool students in second through seventh grade once a month this fall, 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15.
“Each workshop date is a bit different, and students can enroll in as many classes/workshops as they wish,” said Carr.
The fall GCT faculty includes Bruce Moore, Carrie Conklin, and Kristy Petruzzelli.
The public can subscribe free to the theater email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on the website folks can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year.
Upcoming performances for youth include: The SpongeBob Musical, Sept. 9-17; and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer the musical, Dec. 1-15. Tickets are available to order online.
Gettysburg Community Theater, a nonprofit organization currently in its 15th year, is located at 49 York St., within the first block from Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
