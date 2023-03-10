gcca

The Gettysburg Community Concert Association spring season opens March 30 at the Gettysburg Middle School auditorium, at 7:30 p.m., with Camerata RCO, a nine-musician ensemble comprised of members of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) is hosting its spring membership promotion, which offers folks the opportunity to take-in a variety of live performances from classical to country at a discounted cost, according to a GCCA release.

The upcoming spring concert season offers two classical music concerts in Gettysburg, as well as four additional concerts presented by Community Concert Associations in Waynesboro and Hagerstown, Md., which allow GCCA members to attend their programs at no charge.

