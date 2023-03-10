The Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) is hosting its spring membership promotion, which offers folks the opportunity to take-in a variety of live performances from classical to country at a discounted cost, according to a GCCA release.
The upcoming spring concert season offers two classical music concerts in Gettysburg, as well as four additional concerts presented by Community Concert Associations in Waynesboro and Hagerstown, Md., which allow GCCA members to attend their programs at no charge.
The GCCA spring season opens March 30, at the Gettysburg Middle School auditorium at 7:30 p.m., with Camerata RCO, a nine-musician ensemble comprised of members of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.
On April 18, the Telegraph Quartet from the San Francisco Bay area will perform at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, at 7:30 p.m.
The regional partners in Hagerstown, Md., and Waynesboro offer a variety of musical entertainment. In Hagerstown, on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Maryland Theatre, Divas 3, will perform arrangements paying tribute to some of the biggest stars in music history including Cher, Dolly Parton, and Whitney Houston. On Wednesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maryland Theatre, Chester Gregory will perform a tribute to Jackie Wilson.
Waynesboro Community Concert Association will present the Chester Gregory Tribute to Jackie Wilson and Friends on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. On May 7, switch gears to country music when WCCA presents Through the Years with the original Kenny Rogers Band, also a 3 p.m. Sunday concert at Waynesboro High School.
An adult membership for all six concerts is $30. Admission to a single concert at any of the three venues ranges from $20 to $25. Children under 18 and college students with ID are admitted free. For information call 717-339-9610; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org; or visit www.gettysburgcca.org
The Gettysburg Community Concert Association, a nonprofit membership organization, 2022-2023 Season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA, and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; Adams Electric Cooperative Inc.; ACNB Bank; and Enbridge Foundation.
