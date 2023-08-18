The Adams County Farmers Market is once again hosting its popular It’s Young Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Farmers Market, located at Gettysburg Rec Park, according to a farmers’ market release.
“Young Entrepreneurs Day is an event where local children can sign up with their parents and sell their own crafts and creations at the farmers market alongside the regular cast of market vendors. This event has welcomed over 50 business-minded youngsters since it began in 2019,” the release reads.
The goal of Young Entrepreneurs Day is to help children learn about money, finance, and salesmanship while helping foster creativity while they launch their own “small” businesses, according to the release.
“Every year I am more and more impressed by what these kids come up with,” said Market Manager Reza Djalal. “At the end of the day, some of the participants have a couple hundred bucks in their pocket from products they made themselves. I hope their success at the farmers market helps encourage them to keep growing their business ideas as they get older.”
In the past, Young Entrepreneurs Day featured dozens of “kids in biz” with a variety of fun and interesting products. Some of the items to be featured by youngsters this year include handmade notecards, jewelry, potted plants, and artwork. One participant intends to have an entirely fox-themed stand. Another participant makes toys that they hope other children will enjoy. In total, 37 youth signed up to participate.
Young Entrepreneurs Day at the Adams County Farmers Market is free to participate in, however, young children must have a parent or guardian present for the duration of the event.
Event organizers are hopeful this event will not only be a success, but will also help foster the growth of small business in Adams County for years to come.
“These kids are remarkably talented,” said Djalal. “I know some of them are already thinking of next steps for their businesses. Any of the kids you see at Young Entrepreneurs Day this year might have their own downtown storefront 10 years down the road. Our hope is that this event can help inspire the next generation of business leaders in Adams County.”
