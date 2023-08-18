The Adams County Farmers Market is once again hosting its popular It’s Young Entrepreneurs Day Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Farmers Market, located at Gettysburg Rec Park, according to a farmers’ market release.

“Young Entrepreneurs Day is an event where local children can sign up with their parents and sell their own crafts and creations at the farmers market alongside the regular cast of market vendors. This event has welcomed over 50 business-minded youngsters since it began in 2019,” the release reads.

