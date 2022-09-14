WWII

A World War II Weekend is planned at the Eisenhower National Historic Site Sept. 16-18. Shown, a family speaks with a living historian at a previous event. (Photo Courtesy NPS)

How would you have served during World War II? Army? Navy? Marine? Or home front supporter?

In 1942, Americans were building our military forces, supporting our Allies with industrial and agricultural supplies, waging war across two oceans, and struggling to define freedom and citizenship at home, according to a National Park Service (NPS) release.

