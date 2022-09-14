How would you have served during World War II? Army? Navy? Marine? Or home front supporter?
In 1942, Americans were building our military forces, supporting our Allies with industrial and agricultural supplies, waging war across two oceans, and struggling to define freedom and citizenship at home, according to a National Park Service (NPS) release.
Eisenhower National Historic Site’s (NHS) 2022 World War II Weekend will take place Sept. 16-18. Park staff, living historians, and volunteers will help bring to life the ways ordinary citizens confronted these extraordinary challenges from 80 years ago, according to the release. This year’s event will focus on 1942, a year when millions of Americans came together to fight fascism and the Axis powers.
The 2022 World War II Weekend will feature a keynote address by Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, a living history encampment, family activities, and special programming at Eisenhower NHS; special exhibits in the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center; and ranger-led walking tours at the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
World War II Weekend Schedule:
• Keynote Presentation: Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.: Susan Eisenhower will discuss her grandfather’s leadership style and her book How Ike Led at the Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center. A book signing with Susan Eisenhower will occur following the program. Bring your own copy of one of Susan’s books or purchase one in the bookstore in the Museum and Visitor Center. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.
• Friday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, 5–6 pm: Park rangers will offer guided walking tours of Gettysburg National Cemetery, exploring the stories of the 590 fallen World War II soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen buried there. These programs will focus on stories relevant to 1942. Meet at the Taneytown Road entrance to Gettysburg National Cemetery.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Eisenhower NHS visitors can explore a living history encampment featuring American and Allied units. For Americans denied the opportunity to fight because of gender, age, or race; volunteers will share how the American public was encouraged to support the war on the home front. Throughout the weekend, park rangers and guest speakers will provide presentations on a variety of topics at the speaker’s tent. Park staff and living historians will also provide interactive activities at our Family Education Tent, including a special World War II Weekend Family Activity Booklet. Those completing the booklet can visit our enlistment station and earn their very own World War II style dog tag. See the website for a full schedule of programming.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Naval Heritage Command Center, U.S. Museum of the Navy, and the National Museum of the Marine Corps will share special exhibits at the Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center.
Tours of the Eisenhower home will also be offered throughout the weekend.
How to visit Eisenhower National Historic Site during World War II Weekend:
Shuttle buses depart every half hour from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, located at 1195 Baltimore Pike, on both days of the event. A shuttle fee does apply. Visit the Gettysburg Foundation website or call 877-874-2478 to make reservations.
Weather permitting, free on-site parking for passenger vehicles only will be available at Eisenhower NHS in a farm field accessible from Emmitsburg Road, Business Route 15.
Bus groups and visitors using wheelchairs should plan to use the shuttle system.
For required free tickets for keynote presentation with Susan Eisenhower, visit the Gettysburg Foundation website https://cart.gettysburgfoundation.org/21324/21325or call 877-874-2478 to make reservations.
For the full World War II Weekend event schedule, visit the Eisenhower National Historic Site website https://www.nps.gov/eise/world-war-ii-weekend.htm for full details.
All World War II Weekend programming is free of charge.
