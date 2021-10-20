Spiritualism: The Real Deal will be the topic of a Lifelong Learning Academy presentation Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in Valentine Hall, Room 310, at the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg.
Speaker John Wolfe, a local attorney, is also a practicing magician who will describe techniques used to evoke so-called responses from departed souls.
