Adams County

The Adams County Photography Club will meet in the community building, The Links at Gettysburg, far end of Clubhouse Drive, 601 Mason Dixon Drive, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Following a brief business meeting, Bob Stilwell will give a presentation on high dynamic range or HDR. Six members of the club are currently featured in an exhibit at the Adams County Arts Council. Anyone interested in learning more about the club should check out Adams County Photography Club on Facebook.

