The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation program will be available this month to local 14- and 15-year-olds, according to Penn State Extension release.
Enrollment is limited to 15, with advance registration and payment due before Feb. 17 or when the class is full, according to the release. The program costs $20 for 4-H Club members or $25 for non-members.
