xanadu

Gettysburg Community Theatre is presenting a student production of the musical Xanadu, Oct. 6-17, with live performances Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. (Submitted Photo, Courtesy Cindie Leer)

The musical Xanadu, a student production, opened Thursday evening at Gettysburg Community Theatre, which is located just one block off Lincoln Square at 49 York St.

The show runs Oct. 6-17 with live performances on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., said Chad-Alan Carr, Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) founding executive and artistic director.

