The musical Xanadu, a student production, opened Thursday evening at Gettysburg Community Theatre, which is located just one block off Lincoln Square at 49 York St.
The show runs Oct. 6-17 with live performances on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., said Chad-Alan Carr, Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) founding executive and artistic director.
“The cast of 27 local youth in first through 12th grades will sing and dance to memorable tunes from Electric Light Orchestra ELO, such as Evil Woman, Strange Magic, All Over The World, and many more in this musical based on the 1980’s film that starred the late Olivia Newton-John,” said Carr.
Written by Douglas Carter Beane, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, Xanadu is inspired by the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical and the Universal Pictures’ cult classic film screenplay written by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel which starred Newton-John and Gene Kelly, according to Carr.
“Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original, legendary chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats,” Carr said.
The production follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time, the first Roller Disco — hey, it’s set in 1980!
But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds with Greek goddesses, mythological creatures, and more.
“This musical comedy is fun for the whole family,” Carr said.
The cast includes Hunter Minck from East Berlin; Max Carlson, Kai Dittrich, Greyson Grimmer, Emma Kirk, Maria Kirk, Giada Langville, Emma Luque Valmisa, Ilana Miller, Caden Miller, StellaPatrono, Eleanor Patrono, Helena Patrono, Hadley Petruzzelli, Savannah Schneider, Audrey Trax, Tessa Trax, Avery Walker, Dexter Walker, Grayson Wallace, and Rebecca Williams from Gettysburg; Lanelle Porter from Hanover; and Deanna Gibbs, Ava Hooper, and Thea Mathers from Littlestown.
The production is under Carr’s direction, with vocal music direction by Carrie Conklin from New Oxford, and choreography by Kaitlin Ball of Gettysburg.
Discount rate tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website for $15; tickets at the door will be $20, if any seats are still available in the intimate 80-seat theater, Carr said.
“Audiences are encouraged to order tickets in advance and arrive early to find downtown parking and enjoy refreshments and raffles that the theater will be selling as grassroots fundraisers before each performance,” Carr said.
The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater, just off of North Stratton Street for paid parking available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle streets which stop charging at 8 p.m., he said.
Remaining performances in GCT’s 2022 lineup include:
• Improv Comedy Show. Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., featuring cash bar
• Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical, The Penguin Project production featuring youth actors with special needs, will perform Nov. 11-20
• The GCT traditional Home For The Holidays Cabaret will be held Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., also featuring a cash bar and many favorite Christmas tunes.
