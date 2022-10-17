Three distinguished scholars of American history, Allen Guelzo, Jon Meacham and Harold Holzer, will speak at the 159th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a Lincoln Fellowship release.

The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania announced this year’s Dedication Day keynote speaker is Guelzo, author of award-winning books on Civil War history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.