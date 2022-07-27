South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor at walk at Big Spring, Newville, Pa., on Saturday July 30. This is a relatively level walk along a road that follows a creek. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking area where Big Spring Road intersects with Springfield Road just outside of Newville, which is about 30 miles north of Gettysburg. After meeting, vehicles will be staged at various parking areas along the road for those who do not wish to do the entire walk, and so people can carpool back to the starting point. Bring water and a snack and be aware that there are no restrooms available. The walk is free and open to the public.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The guest speaker will be Pastor Linda Summers. Bring a bagged lunch; beverages will be provided. Special welcome to all newcomers.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, Silik Pavillion. The program will be a Flower Fest “Brown Bag Workshop.” Members will bring a floral container in a brown bag along with cut flowers and greenery from their gardens. They will take their container home with an arrangement made by another member. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, is holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the church hall on Sunday Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome and no reservations are needed. For additional information, call 717-642-8815.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gettysburg College parking lot on Constitution Avenue across the street from the Child Care Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to walk in the area, and walk to the Lincoln Diner for lunch. Folks who can’t walk are invited to join the luncheon at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is having a half price sale on all merchandise.
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Li’s Buffet. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Codependents anonymous meeting are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.; the last Saturday of the month is in-person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival is Aug. 17-20 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Aug. 17, will celebrate 60 years of service to the Heidlersburg community with fire trucks, food and games; Aug. 18, Troy Engle and The Southern Sky entertaining, dinner will be turkey/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, Dean Crawford & The Dan River Band, fish/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; and Aug. 20, The Amish Outlaws, oyster platter 4:30-9 p.m. Roast beef platters nightly. Air conditioned hall, free parking at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, along state Route 234 one mile west of US Route 15. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAS) will offer a historical walking tour on July 30, at 7:30 p.m., meeting on the town circle. Walk will be about 65 minutes. More information on Facebook and at NOAHS17350 @gmail.com.
