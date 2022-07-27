Adams County

South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor at walk at Big Spring, Newville, Pa., on Saturday July 30. This is a relatively level walk along a road that follows a creek. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking area where Big Spring Road intersects with Springfield Road just outside of Newville, which is about 30 miles north of Gettysburg. After meeting, vehicles will be staged at various parking areas along the road for those who do not wish to do the entire walk, and so people can carpool back to the starting point. Bring water and a snack and be aware that there are no restrooms available. The walk is free and open to the public.

