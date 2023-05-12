Information from police in the United Kingdom led to charges related to an alleged burglary in Hamiltonban Township, according to court documents.
One felony count each of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft were filed Wednesday against Malin Rostas, 44, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nicole White on June 3 last year went to a Water Street residence where approximately $15,500 in cash was missing from a locked drawer, according to White’s affidavit of probable cause.
A door had been left unlocked, but nothing appeared disturbed or out of place, according to the affidavit.
Videos from a doorbell camera showed a man wearing a leather jacket was there three times within 20 minutes May 26, according to the affidavit. The videos show him trying the front door and peering in windows, according to the affidavit.
“Ongoing investigation and usage of available Law Enforcement Databases” led to contact June 28 with the Northumbria Police Department in the UK, who allegedly “positively identified the unknown male from the Ring Camera footage,” according to the affidavit.
The contact with Northumbria police led to a video shot at a restaurant in Charleston, W. Va., and uploaded May 27 last year to the TikTok social media platform, in which it allegedly “appeared Rostas was wearing the same leather jacket and navy shirt as he wore in the Ring Security Camera Footage,” according to the affidavit.
The warrant includes a request that an arrest warrant be issued for Rostas, for whom court documents list no address.
