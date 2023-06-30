acac3

Above, Bill Lewis is featuring a collection of his printed drawings and illustrations in the Adams County Arts Council gallery during July, including this tender rendering of a man and a kitten, “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” (Submitted Photo)

 Bill

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature the opening exhibitions of Bill Lewis and the Kravits Family on Friday, July 7, 5-7 p.m., at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.

The reception is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.