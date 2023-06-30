The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature the opening exhibitions of Bill Lewis and the Kravits Family on Friday, July 7, 5-7 p.m., at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The reception is free and open to the public.
Feeling the Colors, a collection of 2-D and 3-D artwork created by three generations of the Kravits’ family, features a wide range of styles and mediums to include, acrylics, oils, watercolors, pastels, foam sculptures, mixed media, photography, and jewelry, according to an ACAC release.
“This exhibit reflects the creative process that has happened over the last 50 years by our extended family. When our children were small, we were involved in community theater which exposed them to music, theater, and dance. As their lives and careers developed, they continued to immerse themselves and their children in the arts, and we had the pleasure of enjoying the artistic creations of our nine grandchildren. This collection of work represents the love of the arts shared by our family,” said Paula Kravits, show coordinator.
Bill Lewis is featuring a collection of his printed drawings and illustrations in the gallery during July.
His studies in art began as a student studying painting and drawing at UCLA in the early 1960s, and then studying sculpture for many years under John McCracken, also at UCLA.
“Under McCracken’s mentorship, I participated as a very minor member of the minimalist school of sculpture in Los Angeles in the mid-‘60s,” he said.
During this period, Lewis pursued his interest in drawing.
He found seasonal employment as an assistant layout animation artist and worked for several years on the Saturday morning cartoon shows Superman, Batman, Archie and Fantastic Voyage.
Currently, the subjects of his drawings are people and animals, and his focus is often to try to capture the humorous and/or interesting twists of human nature. He works most frequently with colored pencil and AD marker in drawings, with small additions of pastels and acrylics.
For more information about the exhibitions and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events, or art classes at the Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.