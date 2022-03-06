After a thief made off with parts from a church van, Cumberland Township Police are asking the public’s assistance in capturing the ne’er-do-well.
Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to Heritage Assembly of God Church, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, for a report of a theft, according to a release from Cumberland Officer Pfc. Joshua Rosenberger.
Police met with a church member who told they discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from a 1999 Dodge Van belonging to the church, police said.
Police said they were able to see where the exhaust system of the van had been cut and the catalytic converter was missing.
Church surveillance video was reviewed and on March 3, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a silver SUV, thought to be a Jeep Patriot, enter the parking lot, police said.
“The video showed a subject approach the church van and sparks could be seen coming from the underside of the van,” said police.
Cumberland Township Police are requesting assistance from anyone who has information regarding this theft. Callers, who may remain anonymous, can contact police at 717-334-8101 or contact Adams County Crime Stoppers, said police.
