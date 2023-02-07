Sens. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and Chris Gebhard (R-48) introduced legislation, Senate Bill 292, that would enable voters to decide through a ballot referendum if the state Constitution should be amended to include several new election security reforms, according to a Senate Republican Communications office release.

“Our current election laws are susceptible to unconstitutional changes that weaken their election security safeguards,” Mastriano said. “Millions of voters around our state have expressed skepticism about the security of our elections going forward. Significant doubt in the validity of a person’s vote has serious repercussions for our republic. The legislation we introduced would allow the people of Pennsylvania to have the final say on these important election security measures.”

