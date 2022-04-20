The 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the 23rd in Adams County, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a Collaborating for Youth (CFY) release
Twice a year, local law enforcement and CFY volunteers team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host drug collections. The nine free take-back sites will offer a safe, convenient, and totally anonymous opportunity for residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and cupboards of expired and unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, as well as pet medicines, according to the release.
"Loose pills, liquids, creams, and pill packs will be accepted. No needles, sharps, or intravenous solutions can be accepted," the release reads.
E-cigarette and vaping devices with lithium batteries removed may be disposed.
"You can find the location of collection sites in Biglerville, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Hanover, Littlestown, McSherrystown, New Oxford, and York Springs by visiting the website www.cfygettysburg.com," the release reads.
Also, this year the CFY Youth Coalition will collect donations of small or medium new only stuffed animals for police officers to give out in situations where children are involved, according to the release. These donations may be dropped off at any of the medicine take-back sites.
"Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety and public health issue leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, overdose, and possibly death," the release reads.
Turning in unused medications at take-back events helps ensure it does not get into the hands and mouths of unsuspecting children, according to the release.
"Unused prescription medications thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused, or illegally sold. Adams County is not insulated from such problems. Help prevent addiction and overdose deaths," the release reads. "Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives, protects your family and community, and protects the environment."
For folks who miss the designated take-back day, medications can still be safely disposed of at year-round Medication Collection Boxes located throughout the county, according to the release. Visit www.cfygettysburg.com or call Lisa Lindsey at 717-338-0300 for a list of these permanent locations.
While sharps may not be disposed of at the medicine take-back event, there is an alternative.
Adams County residents can safely dispose of needles and sharps by visiting the outdoor kiosk located at United Hook & Ladder Co. 33 Station 3 Fire/EMS/Rescue, located at 10 Elm Ave., Bonneauville, according to the release.
Collaborating for Youth, our community coalition, is comprised of 25 partner organizations and community members with a broad volunteer base throughout Adams County. Its mission is to develop the positive potential of youth within safe and supportive families and communities, according to the release.
