Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) Preservation Society announced the 15th Annual Barn Art Show and Sale is slated for June 9-11.
The purpose of the show is to raise awareness and foster appreciation for these structures which have long been a vital part of Adams County’s history and agricultural economy, according to an HGAC release.
The show is open to the public on Friday, June 9, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 12-4 p.m., at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg.
The Opening Reception is Friday 6-8 p.m. Over 100 paintings, drawings, prints and photographs featuring historic barns will be on display and available for purchase, according to the release.
Cash prizes will be awarded for Fine Art and Photography.
“Vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award. Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served,” the release reads.
This year’s special exhibit is by Darryl Wheeler, Gettysburg Times photographer. Entitiled “Gone But Not Forgotten,” it features images of local barns lost over time which live on only in photographs. Wheeler will discuss his work on Saturday, June 10, 1-2 p.m.
A portion of all sales from the Barn Art Show will go to HGAC’s Barn Preservation and Grant Program. For more information on Barn Art and other programs and upcoming events, visit www.hgaconline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.