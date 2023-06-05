barn

Darryl Wheeler, Gettysburg Times photographer, will present a special program, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” photos of local barns lost to time, at the Historic Gettysburg Adams County Barn Art event Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) Preservation Society announced the 15th Annual Barn Art Show and Sale is slated for June 9-11.

The purpose of the show is to raise awareness and foster appreciation for these structures which have long been a vital part of Adams County’s history and agricultural economy, according to an HGAC release.

