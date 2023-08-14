concert

Gettysburg Community Concert Association opens its 80th season on Sept. 19 with a performance by pianist Ching-Yun.. The concert season concludes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with the Hyperion String Quartet. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) is set to launch it 80th concert season.

A GCCA membership offers four concerts in Gettysburg with the extra value of a reciprocal agreement with the Hagerstown, Md., and Waynesboro, Pa., concert associations adding 10 more shows for free, according to a GCCA release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.