Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) is set to launch it 80th concert season.
A GCCA membership offers four concerts in Gettysburg with the extra value of a reciprocal agreement with the Hagerstown, Md., and Waynesboro, Pa., concert associations adding 10 more shows for free, according to a GCCA release.
For its 2023-24 season, GCCA opens its 80th concert season with pianist Ching-Yun on Tuesday, Sept. 19, performing masterworks by Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninoff, according to the release.
Frisson Ensemble will feature some of the best and brightest of classical music’s stars on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the release. Frisson performs engaging programs for winds, piano trio and piano quartet, and features oboist, Thomas Gallant.
After a winter hiatus, GCCA presents ensemble132, a roster-based chamber music collective with innovative programming centered around new arrangements of existing masterworks and classic repertoire on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
The concert season concludes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with the Hyperion String Quartet, a talent emerging within the field of chamber music since their formation in 1999 at the Eastman School of Music.
“Both of the regional partners in Hagerstown and Waynesboro appeal to a variety musical tastes with programming ranging from country to rock and roll to classical,” the release reads.
A Garth Brooks tribute, some country swing, a throwback tribute to the 70’s folk scene, a female trio tribute to doo wop, Motown and R & B, and a mini-Trans Siberian Orchestra experience, then wrapping it all up with the popular Dallas Brass, to name a few, make for a season of nostalgia and fun.
An adult membership is $50. Children up to age 18 and college students with ID are free. GCCA concerts take place at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, at 7:30 p.m.
For information, call 717-339-9610; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org.; or visit www.gettysburgcca.org The nonprofit Gettysburg Community Concert Association’s season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Enbridge Foundation, Rice Family Foundation, ACNB Bank and the Adams Electric Cooperative.
