The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC) are teaming up to present an evening with some of the community’s earliest residents on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.

The event continues NOAHS’ Resume in 22 program series and is part of St. Paul’s bicentennial celebration. The program will be held at the St. Paul UCC church in New Oxford, located at the corner of South Peter and East High streets. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and made possible by the donations of NOAHS members and supporters.

