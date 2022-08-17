The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC) are teaming up to present an evening with some of the community’s earliest residents on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.
The event continues NOAHS’ Resume in 22 program series and is part of St. Paul’s bicentennial celebration. The program will be held at the St. Paul UCC church in New Oxford, located at the corner of South Peter and East High streets. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and made possible by the donations of NOAHS members and supporters.
Sometime between 1822 and 1824, some 30 years after the first Oxford-town lots had been purchased, a town graveyard emerged on the site of the first known dedicated place of worship within what is present day New Oxford, according to the NOAHS release.
This first ‘union’ church, built in 1822, was shared among the German Reformed, Evangelical Lutheran, and Presbyterian worshipping families in the community.
And so, it was within this graveyard that some of the community’s earliest residents were laid to rest and who will be celebrated and learned about during the program.
The somewhat complicated story of what is believed to be the first New Oxford dedicated place of worship is an interesting tale that will also be part of the evening’s program.
Over the years, one subject of great intrigue remains the decommissioning of that old town graveyard in 1912 when the present church was built. New research, completed by St. Paul’s and to be presented during the program for the first time, will give attendees a never-before-seen view of this portion of New Oxford history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.