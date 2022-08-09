Plans are under way for this year’s Adams County Heritage Festival, which is celebrating its 31st anniversary, according to a fesitval release
Scheduled to held Sunday Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park, the festival was initiated by the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice, along with co-sponsor the YWCA. The festival has grown tremendously over the past three decades, according to the release.
The festival continues to be a celebration of the ethnic diversity and cultural heritage found within Adams County through food, music and the arts.
The festival is looking to expand its the Passport Program.
Did you know that we have neighbors who come from dozens of countries all over the globe, from Austria to Zambia?
The Heritage Festival is looking for cultural ambassadors to join in showcasing the diverse heritage in Adams County.
Volunteers are being asked to set up an exhibit table showing the country of their heritage. Ambassadors need not be foreign born to participate. Many people have had extensive experience serving or working in other countries and are most welcome to share their enthusiasm and knowledge.
Ambassadors are responsible for setting up a “Show and Tell” type display. Some suggestions include a flag, map, artifacts, books, art and craft pieces, clothing, games or other pertinent items that represent a specific culture.
Children receive a passport booklet which they get stamped for every country booth they visit. They can travel around the world in four hours without leaving home. Their horizons are expanded as they learn a little bit about other places around our globe. Adults, too, find the booths and Ambassadors to be an engaging learning experience, according to the release.
Cultural ambassadors in the past have found others that speak their language or who have visited their country and new friendships are formed. The Heritage Festival is a unique opportunity to share the diversity of Adams County.
Applications may be obtained by contacting ipowell@msmary.edu and are due by Aug. 29. They may be scanned and returned via email to ipowell@msmary.edu or mailed to Heritage Festival P.O. Box 3134, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
